Teeing off for charity at Links Technology Cup in Schaumburg

Suburban golfers took the fairways and greens, and perhaps an occasional rough and sand trap, at the Schaumburg Golf Club on Wednesday to help provide recreational opportunities for dozens of families who might otherwise not have them.

The 11th annual Links Technology Cup raised thousands of dollars for the Schaumburg Park Foundation, a charity providing scholarships and grants for cultural arts, recreation and other Schaumburg Park District programs. The foundation also supports preservation of open space, funds park improvements and contributes to other local charitable efforts.