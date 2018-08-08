 
News

Teeing off for charity at Links Technology Cup in Schaumburg

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/8/2018 3:33 PM
  • Brian Burke, president and CEO of Links Technology, watches his 20-foot putt make its way to the hole during the 11th Annual Links Technology Cup golf outing Wednesday. The event, a fundraiser for the Schaumburg Park Foundation, was held at the Schaumburg Golf Club. Looking on are, from left to right, Schaumburg Village Manager Brian Townsend, Tony LaFrenere, executive director at the Schaumburg Park District, and Jim Burke of Links Technology.

      Brian Burke, president and CEO of Links Technology, watches his 20-foot putt make its way to the hole during the 11th Annual Links Technology Cup golf outing Wednesday. The event, a fundraiser for the Schaumburg Park Foundation, was held at the Schaumburg Golf Club. Looking on are, from left to right, Schaumburg Village Manager Brian Townsend, Tony LaFrenere, executive director at the Schaumburg Park District, and Jim Burke of Links Technology. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Suburban golfers took the fairways and greens, and perhaps an occasional rough and sand trap, at the Schaumburg Golf Club on Wednesday to help provide recreational opportunities for dozens of families who might otherwise not have them.

The 11th annual Links Technology Cup raised thousands of dollars for the Schaumburg Park Foundation, a charity providing scholarships and grants for cultural arts, recreation and other Schaumburg Park District programs. The foundation also supports preservation of open space, funds park improvements and contributes to other local charitable efforts.

