Shooting at suburban New York City hospital confined to 1 room

VALHALLA, N.Y. -- Authorities confirmed that there has been a shooting at a hospital north of New York City, but said the incident was "contained to a single room" and that there is "no ongoing threat."

Police converged on Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla on Wednesday morning after a report of gunshots inside the building.

Police released little information about what had happened. They wouldn't say who was shot or how many people were injured.

But Westchester County's executive said in a statement that the threat from the shooting was over. A briefing was planned shortly.

Photos posted on The Journal News and social media show police blocking the entrance to the hospital and workers in lab coats and scrubs gathered outside it.