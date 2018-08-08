Palatine man arrested with stolen credit and bank cards, police say

An 18-year-old Palatine man was charged with unlawful use of a credit card and burglary after, police said, he was found with stolen credit and bank cards Monday.

Denzel J. Thompson, of the 1100 block of East Cunningham Drive, was arrested after he was seen entering a parked vehicle on the 1500 block of Rand Road about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Palaine police said.

Police said Thompson fled after noticing he was being watched but was located nearby by officers who found him with credit and bank cards that didn't belong to him. Two of the cards had been used for unauthorized transactions at various retail locations, police said Wednesday.

Thompson appeared in Cook County court, where his bail was set at $15,000. His next court date Aug. 31.