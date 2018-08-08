Palatine council approves multilingual day care facility on Quentin Road

Palatine village council members have approved a proposal for a day care center -- with teachers fluent in Ukrainian, English and Spanish -- to take over an office building on Quentin Road.

Oksana and Igor Klishch, a couple originally from Ukraine, intend to convert the 5,650-square-foot building at 345 N. Quentin Road into Dreamers Child Care. They hope to open within a year.

Under a license requested from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, a maximum 66 children from 6 weeks to 5 years old would be allowed in the center. About 10 employees are projected.

Palatine councilmen approved Dreamers Day Care during a meeting this week. Responding to a query by Councilman Tim Millar about buses potentially bringing children to the facility, Palatine's director of building and zoning, Ben Vyverberg, said that cannot occur unless an agreement with the village is amended.

Oksana Klishch said the couple opened the first Dreamers in Glenview two years ago. That was preceded by their home-based Once Upon a Time child-care business in 2004. Teachers fluent in English, Ukranian and Spanish are among the employees in Glenview and that also will be the case in Palatine, she said.

In an executive summary about family-owned Dreamers provided to Palatine village officials, Igor and Oksana Klishch said they emigrated from Ukraine to the United States in 2001. They said the facility "has become a necessary development in today's fast-paced world as there is an increasing amount of Ukrainian families relocating to Palatine."

Plans call for the Klishch family's Palatine day-care facility to have five classrooms, a kitchen for homemade meals and indoor and outdoor play areas.