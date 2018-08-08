Kite Fest takes to the sky in Elmhurst

Elmhurst Park District's fifth annual Kite Fest will draw people of all ages Saturday to Berens Park. Daily Herald file photo

Mary Poppins. Winnie the Pooh. Charlie Brown. Benjamin Franklin.

They'd all feel right at home Saturday in Elmhurst when the park district sponsors its fifth annual Kite Fest in Berens Park.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at 493 N. Oaklawn Ave. and give folks of all ages the chance to grab themselves some paper and string and have their own set of wings.

"It's a very colorful event," says park district Director of Communications Kari Felkamp. "It's fun when you get literally hundreds of kites flying at the same time in a big field."

The highlights will include a pair of "sport kite performances" at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in which professional kite fliers will perform all kinds of stunts synchronized to music.

Organizers also are planning a candy drop for 12:30 p.m., depending on the wind conditions, in which candy will be loaded on a kite and then dropped for people to catch -- or at least pick up after it has bounced a few times.

The best part, though, is that this is an active festival in which everyone is invited to participate. Many families bring their own kites, but the district also will provide some while supplies last.

And if kite-flying isn't your thing, there's a Hula-Hoop contest at 1 p.m. and bol races at 11:30 a.m., where kids run with parachute-style kites.

"It's literally something for everybody," Felkamp said. "It's fun to see whole families come out and participate. It's always fun to see the adults running with the kites and trying to fly the kites."

Families also can enjoy a picnic with food from a selection of food trucks, including BBQ Jim's, Beavers Donuts and more.

For more information, visit www.epd.org/news/kite-fest-2.