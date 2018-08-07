SUV crashes into Elmhurst liquor store
Updated 8/7/2018 9:56 PM
hello
A white Ford SUV crashed through the front of Doti Liquors in Elmhurst on Tuesday.
Pictures of the crash were posted on the liquor store's Facebook page at 3:05 p.m.
"Earlier today a car drove through our window," the message read. "Thank God everyone is ok! We remain open for business!"
No further details on the crash were released by Elmhurst Police on Tuesday night and the store's owner was unavailable for comment.
The store is at 104 E. Fullerton Ave., 60126 on the north side of Elmhurst.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.