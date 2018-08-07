SUV crashes into Elmhurst liquor store

No one was injured when a white Ford SUV crashed through the front of Doti Liquors in Elmhurst Tuesday. courtesy of Doti Liquors

A white Ford SUV crashed through the front of Doti Liquors in Elmhurst on Tuesday.

Pictures of the crash were posted on the liquor store's Facebook page at 3:05 p.m.

"Earlier today a car drove through our window," the message read. "Thank God everyone is ok! We remain open for business!"

No further details on the crash were released by Elmhurst Police on Tuesday night and the store's owner was unavailable for comment.

The store is at 104 E. Fullerton Ave., 60126 on the north side of Elmhurst.