St. Zachary Augustfest marks 34 years in Des Plaines

Boy Band Review will play at 9 p.m. Saturday at St. Zachary Augustfest in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Boy Band Review

It takes hundreds of volunteers to put on Augustfest, which takes place this week and marks 34 years at St. Zachary Parish in Des Plaines. According to co-chairman Tim Doherty, the festival began in 1984 as a way to raise money to support the parish.

This classic summer festival includes such favorites as carnival rides, music and food, as well as bingo and an indoor casino. Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9; 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, Aug. 10; 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 11; 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at St. Zachary Church, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines.

Admission is $3 (free between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday); children younger than 12 are admitted free each day.

The Daily Herald checked in with Doherty to learn more about this year's Augustfest.

Q. What is new or different this year? How has it changed or evolved over the years?

Doherty. The festival started as a small parish picnic. Over the years, it has grown to one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the Des Plaines area. This year we are excited to have Boy Band Review play on Saturday at 9 p.m. This is the first year they have performed at our festival. Local favorite 7th heaven will return once again for a performance at 8 p.m. Friday.

Q. What are some of the highlights of this festival?

Doherty. Our entertainment is a large crowd pleaser. This year we have headlining many great acts. On Thursday we have Heartache Tonight, an Eagles tribute band; on Friday we have 7th heaven. Saturday we have Boy Band Review, and Sunday we have The Meteors.

We also have a cash raffle with a grand prize of $2,500. The carnival will be running all four days of the fest. We have unlimited ride bands from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $20 each day. There is also a $50 band that is unlimited rides anytime the fest is open; these bands will be sold on Thursday evening.

We have indoor air-conditioned bingo and Las Vegas style casino for our guests to enjoy.

Finally, local restaurants and food will be there to make sure no one leaves hungry.

Q. What sets this festival apart from other suburban fests?

Doherty. I believe what sets our fest apart from others is the real community feel that people who attend Augustfest have. Our volunteers are eager to help everyone who comes to enjoy the fun that is being offered. Since Augustfest is in its 34th year, many people tell us it's the last summer event before school starts back up for the kids.

Q. How do you organize such a large festival?

Doherty. We have many directors who manage different areas of the fest and put in large amount of hours before, after, and during the fest. There are also a large number of community volunteers who assist volunteering shifts in the many different areas, from selling food and calling bingo to selling raffle tickets.

Q. Anything else you want to share with readers?

Doherty. Parking is free. For more information about Augustfest 2018, including a complete schedule of events, visit www.augustfest.net.