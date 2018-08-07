Riverwalk Duck Race benefits 'pride and joy' of Naperville

DuPage PADS built a house to go with its decorated jumbo duck for the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race on Aug. 15 in Naperville. The PADS duck will compete against up to 29 others in a new costume contest for bragging rights. Courtesy of Tim Penick/Positively Naperville

Scooping rubber ducks out of the river comes after three will be named winners Wednesday, Aug. 15 in the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race. Daily Herald file photo August 2017

Roughly 2,000 colorful rubber ducks are set to be released from a footbridge over the west branch of the DuPage River at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 during the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race to benefit the Riverwalk Foundation in Naperville. Daily Herald file photo August 2017

As many as 30 decorated jumbo ducks like these are set to be on hand during the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race in Naperville, which supports the Riverwalk Foundation. Kids will be able to cast their vote for their favorite decorated duck in a contest for bragging rights among businesses and nonprofit organizations. Courtesy of Tim Penick/Positively Naperville

Respected not just for what it is, but for how it got there, the Naperville Riverwalk is worthy of praise from many who spend time along its path.

So those who care for the winding walkway want to make sure others know about its history, its intentional purpose as a builder of community and its continuing function as a gathering place.

"It's the pride and joy of our city," said John Cuff, a Riverwalk Foundation board member. "It brings the community together."

These awareness-raising goals fold into one at a fundraiser on the final day before school, the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race.

"It highlights the Riverwalk," Cuff said. "And that's what we're really happy about."

The race begins at 10 a.m. from the footbridge near Centennial Beach and the Millennium Carillon. It's expected to conclude about 10 minutes later at the Eagle Street bridge, if the 2,000 rented rubber duckies on loan from the Rotary Club of Oswego swim as they have in years past.

Riverwalk fans can get in on the fun by claiming ducks online at https://www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org/. Each duck will be numbered so the owners of the top three can be identified.

The top duck earns its owner $1,981, chosen because the Riverwalk was established by volunteers in 1981. The runner-up earns $500 and the third place duck claims $250.

Along with a chance to cheer for colorful rubber duckies, the event offers Riverwalk stewards a chance to talk to visitors about its care and maintenance -- something they say takes constant time, effort and money.

One maintenance point is the message not to feed the ducks and geese. White bread, the duck food of choice for many who unknowingly continue this unhealthy practice, is to waterfowl as junk food is to humans, Cuff said. Feeding ducks and geese disrupts their natural habitat and digestive processes, leads to extra poop along the path and in the river and creates overcrowding, diseases and pest infestations. So it should be avoided.

Riverwalk Foundation board member and Positively Naperville Publisher Stephanie Penick said the foundation will hand out bookmarks with reasons why not to feed the real ducks while spectators watch racing ducks of the toy variety.

Also nearby will be 20 to 30 decorated ducks sponsored by businesses and nonprofit organizations in the first Jumbo Duck Costume Contest.

"They're just adorable how creative people have been with the ducks," Penick said.

The bragging-rights-only contest features ducks about 10 inches long and eight inches tall going head-to-head for cuteness.

"They're not bathtub ducks," Penick said of the jumbo contestants. "They're more like pool ducks."

The Riverwalk Foundation plans to hand out voting tickets to kids near the finish line, so spectators can choose the winner.

The event will be a success if new people learn what it takes to keep the Riverwalk as beautiful as it has been since it was created for the city's 150th anniversary, Cuff said.

"A lot of people benefited from the growth of this city and they put money back into the Riverwalk," Cuff said. "It represents all that's good about our community."