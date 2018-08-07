Riverwalk Duck Race benefits 'pride and joy' of Naperville
Respected not just for what it is, but for how it got there, the Naperville Riverwalk is worthy of praise from many who spend time along its path.
So those who care for the winding walkway want to make sure others know about its history, its intentional purpose as a builder of community and its continuing function as a gathering place.
If you goWhat: Riverwalk Duck Race
When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15
Where: Starts at Riverwalk footbridge near Centennial Beach and the Millennium Carillon; ends at Eagle Street bridge
Who: Benefits the Riverwalk Foundation; anyone can buy ducks to race
Cost: $5 for one duck; $20 for five ducks or $100 for 25 ducks
Info: https://www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org/
"It's the pride and joy of our city," said John Cuff, a Riverwalk Foundation board member. "It brings the community together."
These awareness-raising goals fold into one at a fundraiser on the final day before school, the third annual Riverwalk Duck Race.
"It highlights the Riverwalk," Cuff said. "And that's what we're really happy about."
The race begins at 10 a.m. from the footbridge near Centennial Beach and the Millennium Carillon. It's expected to conclude about 10 minutes later at the Eagle Street bridge, if the 2,000 rented rubber duckies on loan from the Rotary Club of Oswego swim as they have in years past.
Riverwalk fans can get in on the fun by claiming ducks online at https://www.napervilleriverwalkfoundation.org/. Each duck will be numbered so the owners of the top three can be identified.
The top duck earns its owner $1,981, chosen because the Riverwalk was established by volunteers in 1981. The runner-up earns $500 and the third place duck claims $250.
Along with a chance to cheer for colorful rubber duckies, the event offers Riverwalk stewards a chance to talk to visitors about its care and maintenance -- something they say takes constant time, effort and money.
One maintenance point is the message not to feed the ducks and geese. White bread, the duck food of choice for many who unknowingly continue this unhealthy practice, is to waterfowl as junk food is to humans, Cuff said. Feeding ducks and geese disrupts their natural habitat and digestive processes, leads to extra poop along the path and in the river and creates overcrowding, diseases and pest infestations. So it should be avoided.
Riverwalk Foundation board member and Positively Naperville Publisher Stephanie Penick said the foundation will hand out bookmarks with reasons why not to feed the real ducks while spectators watch racing ducks of the toy variety.
Also nearby will be 20 to 30 decorated ducks sponsored by businesses and nonprofit organizations in the first Jumbo Duck Costume Contest.
"They're just adorable how creative people have been with the ducks," Penick said.
The bragging-rights-only contest features ducks about 10 inches long and eight inches tall going head-to-head for cuteness.
"They're not bathtub ducks," Penick said of the jumbo contestants. "They're more like pool ducks."
The Riverwalk Foundation plans to hand out voting tickets to kids near the finish line, so spectators can choose the winner.
The event will be a success if new people learn what it takes to keep the Riverwalk as beautiful as it has been since it was created for the city's 150th anniversary, Cuff said.
"A lot of people benefited from the growth of this city and they put money back into the Riverwalk," Cuff said. "It represents all that's good about our community."