Possible cougar sighting in Streamwood

A big cat warning has been issued in Streamwood after a probable cougar sighting.

According to CBS 2, the Surrey Woods neighborhood in Streamwood has been put on alert there may have been a cougar sighting in the area. Some homeowners were notified by letter and a community website for Surrey Woods that at least one cougar could be nearby.

According to the posting earlier this week, a homeowner saw a large catlike animal move across the yard and climb a tree along the area near Surrey Woods Park.

The homeowner contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and was told it was a "probable cougar sighting," adding there have been several within five to 10 miles of the community.

For the full report, visit chicago.cbslocal.com.