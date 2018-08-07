Possible cougar sighting in Streamwood
A big cat warning has been issued in Streamwood after a probable cougar sighting.
According to CBS 2, the Surrey Woods neighborhood in Streamwood has been put on alert there may have been a cougar sighting in the area. Some homeowners were notified by letter and a community website for Surrey Woods that at least one cougar could be nearby.
According to the posting earlier this week, a homeowner saw a large catlike animal move across the yard and climb a tree along the area near Surrey Woods Park.
The homeowner contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and was told it was a "probable cougar sighting," adding there have been several within five to 10 miles of the community.
