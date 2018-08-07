Police: Car of missing Rolling Meadows man found in Chicago

The car of a Rolling Meadows man missing since Saturday has been found in Chicago, Rolling Meadows police said Tuesday.

Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, 76, left his home at 8 a.m. Saturday and was last seen at 4 p.m. that day at J.P. Morgan Chase bank, 6940 S. Ashland Ave., in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police said.

Kethireddy was driving a 2005 white Toyota Prius with Illinois license plates AR74968. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (847) 255-2416.