Police: Car of missing Rolling Meadows man found in Chicago
Updated 8/7/2018 4:27 PM
hello
The car of a Rolling Meadows man missing since Saturday has been found in Chicago, Rolling Meadows police said Tuesday.
Vasudevareddy Kethireddy, 76, left his home at 8 a.m. Saturday and was last seen at 4 p.m. that day at J.P. Morgan Chase bank, 6940 S. Ashland Ave., in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood, police said.
related
advertisement
Kethireddy was driving a 2005 white Toyota Prius with Illinois license plates AR74968. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (847) 255-2416.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.