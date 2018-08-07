McHenry woman admits providing heroin dose that killed man in 2017

Jessica D. Chapman faces six to 30 years in prison when sentenced in September for drug-induced homicide.

A 25-year-old McHenry woman faces prison after admitting to providing a lethal heroin dose to a man in August 2017, according to prosecutors and court records.

Jessica D. Chapman, of the 3800 block of West Waukegan Road, faces six to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation when sentenced Sept. 20 for drug-induced homicide.

According to prosecutors, Chapman delivered heroin that caused the death of Michael A. Roach, 28, of McHenry, on Aug. 31, 2017.

Chapman was being held at the McHenry County jail in a separate drug case from an arrest in October 2017 when she was indicted on the drug-induced homicide charges in Roach's death.

Chapman entered a "blind" or "cold" plea in which a defendant admits guilt without having an agreed upon sentence with prosecutors and instead leaves the sentence in the hands of a judge, in this case Sharon Prather.

At the September hearing, prosecutors will present aggravating factors and evidence; Chapman's lawyer will introduce mitigating factors.

As part of her plea, prosecutors dismissed felony drug charges from October 2017 and December 2017. Each of those cases carried a punishment ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

Chapman, whose bond was revoked after she pleaded guilty, has been held at the county jail since Oct. 12, 2017, records show.