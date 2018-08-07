Man pleads guilty to thefts from cars in Streamwood

A man arrested in connection with a series of Streamwood car burglaries between March 16 and April 19 has pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Pawel Piotrowski, 34, of Genoa was sentenced Monday to four years in prison in exchange for pleading guilty to three counts of theft, court records show. . He will serve the sentences concurrently, according to court records. Piotrowski, who received credit for 130 days in custody, was also ordered to pay $654 in fines.

Streamwood police encountered Piotrowski on April 20 during an investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle.

In Piotrowski's car, officers found binoculars, a crowbar and bolt cutters along with sunglasses, a laser level and other items. A few days later, officers obtained receipts from an Elgin pawnshop for sunglasses, a laser level, radar detector and other items, prosecutors said.

Video footage showed Piotrowski making the transactions, prosecutors said.

The pawnshop items were later identified as property taken from the vehicles, authorities said.