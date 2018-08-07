Five unusual animal sightings in the suburbs

COURTESY JIM AND BETTY MORANA monitor lizard was discovered living under the front deck of Jim and Betty Moran's Libertyville residence in 2009.

A young black bear rests in a tree in Mount Morris on June 18, 2014. The bear spent a few weeks wandering through northern Illinois and probably is the same one caught on video running near Marengo. Associated Press

This security camera image provided by the Chicago Transit Authority shows a woman with an alligator aboard a CTA Blue Line train on Nov. 1, 2013. Authorities later found the alligator in the baggage claim area at O'Hare International Airport. Associated Press

A possible cougar spotted climbing a tree near Streamwood last month isn't the first to be reported in the suburbs. Just last winter, a visitor reported seeing a cougar in the East Branch Forest Preserve near Glendale Heights.

It's also not the only instance of unusual animals showing up in the suburbs -- be it alligators, rare lizards, bears or even a tiger head.

Here are a few of the most notable cases over the years:

• A Libertyville woman was startled to find a two-and-a-half foot lizard with a long, blue forked tongue on her front patio in 2009. An expert later identified it as an African savanna monitor lizard, which likely was an escaped pet.

• Five years ago, an O'Hare International Airport worker found a small, sickly alligator under an escalator in Terminal 3. A photo circulated on Twitter that showed a person on the Blue Line, which goes to O'Hare, holding an alligator that looked similar, but police never opened an investigation.

• A young black bear -- likely the same one spotted across northwest and north central Illinois over several months in 2014 -- was spotted running by Interstate 90 near Marengo that same year. Officials suspected he was forced out of his home territory by other bears.

• A tiger head believed to have bounced out the back of a truck was found in Lakemoor in 2009, likely while being transported to a taxidermist. Local police said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials had received a call from the owner, who reported the head missing, but it was unclear whether possession of the tiger head was legal.