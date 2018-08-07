Feder: The Drive, 94.7 WLS big winners in latest radio ratings
Updated 8/7/2018 6:50 AM
Rock oldies turned to ratings gold for two Chicago radio stations in the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes. Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM and Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM jumped to a tie for second place, according to the July ratings report released Monday. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
