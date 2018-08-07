Feder: The Drive, 94.7 WLS big winners in latest radio ratings

Rock oldies turned to ratings gold for two Chicago radio stations in the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes. Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM and Cumulus Media classic hits WLS 94.7-FM jumped to a tie for second place, according to the July ratings report released Monday. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.