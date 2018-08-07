Cruise Night is Aug. 21 in Wauconda

Wauconda's next Cruise Night show is 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 on Main Street north of Route 176.

The event is free and family-friendly. It is held the third Tuesday of the month, June through September.

In its fifth year, Cruise Night usually includes cars, motorcycles and trucks of all years, makes and models. It frequently attracts more than 500 vehicles.

Main Street is closed to auto traffic from Route 176 to Bangs Street beginning at 3 p.m. Show vehicles can enter via Route 176 and West Mill Street. Vehicles arriving before 3 p.m. are staged in the municipal lot.

For more information, visit waucondacruisenight.com.