Arlington Heights man's death on Chain O' Lakes ruled a drowning

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/7/2018 11:36 AM
The death of an Arlington Heights man in the Chain O' Lakes over the weekend officially has been ruled a drowning, Lake County authorities said Tuesday.

Jason Saccone, 23, died Saturday after being pulled from the water about 5 p.m. at the Petite Lake Sandbar, where he had been boating with friends.

"Toxicology results are pending," Lake County Coroner said in a news release Tuesday. "We have been in close contact with Jason's family and our sincerest condolences go out to them. This is truly a tragedy."

Authorities say Saccone was in an area of water about 8 to 10 feet deep when he went underwater for about two minutes before being taken out. He did not know how to swim, officials said, and alcohol may have played a role in the drowning.

Saccone was a 2012 graduate of Hersey High School in Arlington Heights and worked as an account manager for Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, according to his obituary.

