Willow Creek lead pastor "heartbroken" over new accusations against Hybels

Willow Creek Community Church Lead Pastor Heather Larson said she was heartbroken after reading new sexual harassment allegations against church founder Bill Hybels. Daily Herald File Photo, April 2018

Heather Larson, the lead pastor of Willow Creek Community Church, called Sunday's resignation of lead teaching pastor Steve Carter "painful" and acknowledges it "raises many questions" for the congregation, in a message sent to South Barrington megachurch's members.

Larson emailed church members Sunday after Carter stepped down in the wake of The New York Times detailing new sexual harassment allegations against church founder and former senior pastor Bill Hybels.

Pat Baranowski, Hybels' former assistant, told the newspaper he repeatedly groped her in the 1980s. Hybels denied the allegations to the Times. He resigned in April in the wake of other misconduct allegations made against him by women.

"As I read the words, I was heartbroken, and I felt deep sadness for Ms. Baranowski," Larson wrote. "This was new information, and I can't imagine how difficult this must be for her. We will have more of an update soon about our next steps, and I am praying for healing in this situation and in the others that have come to light."

Hybels retired ahead of schedule as church leaders examined the allegations against him. Carter had been chosen alongside Larson to succeed Hybels as co-pastors.

He announced his resignation in a post on his personal blog, saying he'd been "gravely concerned" about the church's handling of the accusations against Hybels. The most recent accusations "compelled me to make public my decision to leave," Carter wrote.

"After many frank conversations with our elders, it became clear that there is a fundamental difference in judgment between what I believe is necessary for Willow Creek to move in a positive direction, and what they think is best," he wrote.

Larson said the church "had been processing together with Steve for a few weeks, and our team was hoping and working toward a different outcome."

"I also understand that some are waiting for more information about past allegations and related investigations," Larson wrote. "Many also want to know about our follow up with Bill Hybels and our plans for selecting a new lead teaching pastor. We will give you a fuller update as soon as we can, and I know it is urgent."

In June, Willow Creek elder board Chairman Lane Moyer told a gathering at the church that Hybels "made inappropriate choices in how he conducted certain meetings."

"There's truth that the women who shared their stories felt very uncomfortable and felt that Bill had wronged them. There is truth that Bill was accountable to the board of elders and we should have done a better job of holding him accountable and placing limitations to protect against some of the behaviors. For all of this, we apologize," Moyer said.

Willow Creek Association is scheduled to host its 23rd annual Global Leadership Summit starting Thursday. Tom DeVries, the association's president and CEO, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Carter's resignation and whether it would affect the summit.