Teen accused of supporting white supremacists pleads guilty to gun charges

A Vernon Hills teen accused of wearing clothing touting a white supremacist group and charged with building firearms pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners license, authorities said.

Jakub Zak, 19, Monday was sentenced to 18 months of probation as part of the negotiated settlement in front of Judge John J. Scully, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Jason Grindel said.

Zak was ordered to not possess firearms, consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and must perform 100 hours of community service, Grindel said.

Zak was sentenced to 180 days in jail, Grindel said, though the term will be stayed and dropped if Zak performs well on probation.

Additional charges of possession of guns and ammunition without a FOID card were dropped in exchange for the plea deal, Grindel said. Had Zak been found guilty at trial, he could have been sentenced up to one year in jail.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives told Vernon Hills police on April 7 they received an anonymous tip Zak had been seen at the College of Lake County wearing a T-shirt promoting the Patriot Front.

The group is considered to be a white nationalist group that organizes demonstrations and posts flyers promoting white supremacy and fascism, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks extremist groups across the United States.

Authorities searched Zak's home on the 300 block of Ashwood Court April 16. They found three rifles, two handguns, ammunition and several gun parts. Zak was taken into custody and charged after the home was searched.

Owning the gun parts is not illegal, but authorities said assembling the parts into a firearm would be.

Defense attorney Albert Wysocki previously denied Zak was a member of the Patriot Front.

"He is looking forward to starting his life anew," Wysocki said outside of court. "He has found employment, has discussed moving to Ohio, and this was his first arrest ever. He fully intends to be responsible and adhere to the conditions of probation."