Police: Driver suffered heat stroke before crashing into Hoffman Estates jewelry store

hello

Authorities say a Chicago man suffered from heat stroke Saturday before he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a Hoffman Estates jewelry store, causing extensive damage.

The 58-year-old man was turning off Barrington Road about 4:47 p.m. Saturday when he experienced the medical problem and drove into Rahl Jewelers, 3001 N. Barrington Road, Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said.

The man was treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center and released, Mueller said. Mo other injuries were reported and no charges were filed.

According to a message on Rahl Jeweler's Facebook page, much of the store sustained damage that will take "a long time to repair."