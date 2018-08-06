Huntley man gets 7 years for 6th DUI

A Huntley mean who pleaded guilty to his sixth DUI charge received a seven-year prison term Friday.

Officials said 59-year-old Richard Broz was driving his motorcycle down Russell Road in Plato Township when the motorcycle left the roadway, struck a tree and became tangled in barbed wire fencing.

It took paramedics an hour to free Broz from the barbed wire before taking him to nearby St. Joseph Hospital, where his blood alcohol level tested at .246 percent -- more than three times the legal limit, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office

Because of Broz's long history of DUI charges -- he was first convicted in 1986, again in 1988 and 1992, and twice in 2006 -- the severity of his charge was enhanced to a class X felony, the most serious type of charge, officials said.

Broz also received close to $8,000 in fines on top of the prison time, $5,000 of which was included because he was driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above .16 percent, authorities said.