Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic on I-90 in Schaumburg

Several vehicles were involved in an apparent chain-reaction crash Sunday afternoon on the eastbound Jane Addams Tollway in Schaumburg.

The crash shot several lanes of traffic for about 45 minutes while passers-by and rescue personnel worked to free passengers from damaged vehicles and police investigated. All lanes were reopened shortly before 2 p.m., according to the Illinois tollway.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. just west of the Meacham Road intersection.

Among the vehicles sustaining major damage was a Honda SUV that was resting against a guardrail west of mile marker 67. Its hood had been pushed up by the impact and its front bumpers were crumpled. A woman pulled from the vehicle and was sitting on the shoulder with blood streaming from her face.

Meanwhile, several people frantically ripped seats from the vehicle in an attempt to release another trapped passenger.

An occupant in one of the cars, Shariq Aja of Lake in the Hills, said his car was stopped in traffic when another vehicle struck it from behind.

There was no immediate word of further injuries.