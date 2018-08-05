Four men sought in Naperville armed robbery

hello

Four men, one armed with a handgun, stole cash and other items from people inside a Naperville home Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of Modaff Road about 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a robbery that had just occurred, according to police. Upon arrival, the officers determined that the offenders had left the scene.

The robbery appears to be an isolated incident and there was no direct threat to the general public, police said.

The suspects are described as a black man, 6' tall and dressed in dark clothing; a black man, standing 6'2" tall with long dreadlocks, wearing a light shirt and dark pants; a black man 5'3" to 5'5" tall with short cropped hair and dressed in dark clothing; and a black man standing 5'3" to 5'5", no description of hair or clothing.

Anyone has information about the robbery is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.