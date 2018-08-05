Arlington Heights man dies after pulled from Chain O' Lakes

A 23-year-old Arlington Heights man died Saturday after being pulled responsive from Petite Lake on the Chain O' Lakes. The man, who did not know how to swim, was boating with friends, authorities said. Daily Herald File Photo, 2012

A 23-year-old Arlington Heights man was pronounced dead Saturday after being pulled from the water unresponsive at a popular gathering spot for boaters on the Chain O' Lakes.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was in an area of water about 8 to 10 feet deep at the Petite Lake Sandbar when he went under water for about two minutes before being taken out, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. The man was boating with a group of friends and did not know how to swim, authorities said.

The sheriff's Marine Unit responded to the area north of Fox Lake at 5:05 p.m., performed CPR on the man and used an automated external defibrillator) until paramedics arrived. He was then taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff's office.

Alcohol may be a factor, sheriff's police said.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy and release the man's identity Monday.