South Barrington mother, daughter die after Hoffman Estates crash

A mother and daughter from South Barrington have died after a two-vehicle accident late Friday at Route 72 and Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates, police said Saturday in a news release. The driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

The accident was reported about 9:35 p.m. Friday. One vehicle was being driven by an 82-year-old woman with her 50-year-old daughter as a passenger in the vehicle. Both later died at local hospitals, the release said. The driver of the other vehicle is 48 years old.

Families of the people involved have been notified, but police have not yet released the names of the people involved. The accident is under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit.