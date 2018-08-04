Police searching for missing Arlington Heights woman

Arlington Heights police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for Laura A. Morrow, 47, who suffers from schizophrenia, has been very upset lately and has been off her medication.

Police are asking anyone who has information to assist in locating her to call (847) 368-5300 or 911. The alert was issued at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Morrow, described as white, 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, blue eyes and blonde hair, is driving a black 2007 two-door Hyundai hatchback, license plate G302427.