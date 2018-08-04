Mother, daughter killed Hoffman Estates crash identified

hello

A mother and daughter from South Barrington have died after a two-vehicle accident late Friday at Route 72 and Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates.

Authorities have identified Mary Kendzior, 82, and 50-year-old Lisa Kendzior as the mother and daughter from South Barrington killed in a two-vehicle accident Friday night in Hoffman Estates.

According to police, the elder Kendzior was driving with her daughter as her passenger when the crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. Friday at Route 72 and Beverly Road.

The 48-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The remains under investigation by the Major Case Assistance Team STAR reconstruction unit, police said.