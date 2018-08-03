St. James hearing to continue Monday in Lincolnshire

A public hearing concerning a proposal to build a 450,000-square-foot athletic facility called The St. James in Lincolnshire will continue Monday.

The hearing began this week but was halted after hours of discussion that went late into the night.

Developers want to build the athletic facility, as well as a hotel and a restaurant, near Route 22 and the Tri-State Tollway. The plan has been criticized by many area residents who are concerned about traffic, crime and other issues.

The next hearing follows a village board meeting at 7 p.m. at village hall, 1 Olde Half Day Road.