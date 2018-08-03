Round Lake woman dies in possible drowning at Miami Beach

A Round Lake woman died Thursday after encountering trouble while swimming at a Florida beach, local authorities said.

Maria R. Perez, 35, may have been caught in an ocean rip current off Miami Beach, authorities said. Bystanders and other rescuers were able to save five other people, including friends and relatives of Perez's.

Miami Beach police were sent to the 17th Street Beach about 7 p.m. local time after receiving a call of swimmers in distress.

Four people, including three 11-year-olds, made it to shore with assistance from bystanders before officers arrived, according to a police report. All were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

When officers arrived, they saw Perez and 39-year-old Eleazor Rangel, also of Round Lake, struggling in the water about a quarter-mile from shore, according to police reports.

Perez and the others had been in shallow water but were dragged out deeper into the ocean by the current, police said.

Rescue crews went into the water and pulled Perez to shore. She was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai but was pronounced dead there, police said.

A marine patrol officer pulled Rangel out of the water. He was taken to Mount Sinai, too.

Rangel and the other people who were rescued were expected to survive, authorities said.

A representative of the Miami-Dade County medical examiner's office could not be reached Friday night to discuss Perez's death.