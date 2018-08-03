Prosecutors: Vernon Hills woman sent threatening emails to suburban schools

A 21-year-old Vernon Hills woman who authorities say used another person's name to send threatening emails to three suburban schools was ordered held on $75,000 bail Friday.

Beverly Walker has been charged with disorderly conduct for transmitting threats of violence against the schools in December and January, authorities said. If she posts bail, Cook County Judge Marc Martin ordered her to remain on electronic home monitoring.

The judge referenced recent school shootings during the hearing, during which he declined to release Walker on her own recognizance.

"How does a court make a determination whether Miss Walker is capable of carrying out this threat? ... If I make the wrong calculation, the results could be horrendous," said Martin, who issued the cash bond and home monitoring order "to ensure the safety of the community."

According to criminal complaints, the emails were sent in late December and early January to Schaumburg High School, Schaumburg Christian School and Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jennifer Gates. They contained similar language and threatened violence, Gates said.

School was not in session at the time.

Prosecutors said Walker has three violations of orders of protection pending in Rolling Meadows and a pending disorderly conduct case in Lake County. She pleaded guilty earlier this year in DuPage County to disorderly conduct and false reporting, Gates said.

Martin ordered Walker to refrain from using the internet and have no contact with the person whose name she used in the emails and no contact with any school.

As the hearing concluded, Martin suggested "mental health court might be best suited to address the various factors in this case."

Walker next appears in court on Aug. 30.