Images: Friday at Lollapalooza
Updated 8/3/2018 9:10 PM
See moments from Friday at the Lollalapooza music festival in Chicago.
Singer Bebe Rexha performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tyler, The Creator performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tyler, The Creator performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Singer Bebe Rexha performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post Malone performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Garrett Clark Borns of the band Borns performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Post Malone performs on day two at Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018 in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Garrett Clark Borns, of the band Borns, performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Kiszka, of Greta Van Fleet, performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Josh Kiszka, of Greta Van Fleet, performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug 3, 2018, in Chicago.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
