Gilberts man already facing LSD charges now accused of Ecstasy trafficking

A Gilberts man already facing felony LSD charges was arrested this week after authorities intercepted a package from the Netherlands to his home containing more than 50 Ecstasy pills, according to authorities and court records.

Nicholas P. Bennett, of the 300 block of Jackson Court, faces felony charges of controlled substance trafficking, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance after his arrest Wednesday.

His bail was set at $500,000 on Friday, meaning he must post $50,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

Kane sheriff deputies, along with investigators from Homeland Security and the U.S. Postal Service, conducted a monthlong investigation into a package being shipped from the Netherlands to the 300 block of Jackson in Gilberts, officials said.

About 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, authorities allowed the package to be delivered to the Gilberts address and later served a search warrant. Detectives identified Bennett as the person who took possession of the package, which contained Ecstasy with an estimated street value of $5,000, according to the sheriff's office.

According to court records, the package contained 53 pills, or 31.8 grams, of Ecstasy, and authorities say the Netherlands is one of the primary sources of the drug being shipped to the United States.

Until this week's arrest, Bennett had been free on bond while the felony case of possession of 15 to 100 LSD doses from a December 2016 arrest was pending in Kane County.

Bennett had even been granted permission to travel to Iowa for a funeral in late June and to visit his father in Florida through July 18, court records show.

Bennett's defense attorney, Patrick Crimmins, declined to comment on the case.

If convicted of the most severe charges in both cases, Bennett faces a prison term of 12 to 60 years with no chance for probation. He is next due in court on Aug. 16.