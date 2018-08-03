Elburn might change garbage-pickup hauler

It looks like Elburn will change residential garbage pickup companies, just like Geneva and St. Charles did earlier this year.

Trustees on Monday will review bids on a five-year contract.

The current contractor, Advanced Disposal of Ponte Vedra, Florida, bid for a $17.75 charge per month per household for the first year of the contract, with increases of 3 percent to 5 percent each of the next four years tied to the rate of inflation.

But Lakeshore Recycling Systems of Morton Grove bid $16.75 a month, with 4 percent increases in years two through five.

The current contract expires Sept. 30. Users pay $18.38 a month.

In the spring, Geneva, Batavia and St. Charles requested proposals for new five-year contracts for garbage pickup. All had contracts with Advanced Disposal.

Lakeshore submitted the lowest prices. Geneva and St. Charles signed up with Lakeshore, even after Advanced Disposal waged a campaign to get customers to urge officials to stick with the original company.

But Batavia, saying it was not bound to accept the lowest offer because it was a proposal and not a bid, stuck with Advanced Disposal.

The Elburn board meets at 6:45 p.m. at village hall, 301 E. North St.