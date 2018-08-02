 
News

Schwarber shares baseball knowledge at camp in Rosemont

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/2/2018 3:52 PM
  • Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber, right, high-fives 11-year-old Joe Kowalczyk of Arlington Heights during a baseball fundamentals camp Thursday at Rosemont's sports dome.

  • Kyle Schwarber addresses attendees of his baseball skills camp Thursday in Rosemont.

  • Kyle Schwarber poses with 6-year-old Dylan Tyler of Western Springs during the Chicago Cubs star's baseball camp Thursday at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

  • Kyle Schwarber poses for a group picture during his baseball fundamentals camp for kids Thursday at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex in Rosemont.

Kyle Schwarber joined local high school and college coaches Thursday in Rosemont to teach some of the fundamentals of baseball to about 350 young ballplayers.

The Chicago Cubs slugger hosted his one-day camp for kids in grades 1 to 8 at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex, which includes an indoor sports dome and softball stadium.

"It's fun to be able to come out here, spend time with them, share knowledge of the game, and put some things in their mindset that are going to help them play the game the right way when they're growing up," Schwarber said.

The day included hands-on instruction, lectures, skills stations, contests and games. In conjunction with the baseball clinic, the Kraft Heinz Company Foundation hosted a food drive where campers could bring nonperishable food items.

