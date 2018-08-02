Schwarber shares baseball knowledge at camp in Rosemont

Kyle Schwarber joined local high school and college coaches Thursday in Rosemont to teach some of the fundamentals of baseball to about 350 young ballplayers.

The Chicago Cubs slugger hosted his one-day camp for kids in grades 1 to 8 at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex, which includes an indoor sports dome and softball stadium.

"It's fun to be able to come out here, spend time with them, share knowledge of the game, and put some things in their mindset that are going to help them play the game the right way when they're growing up," Schwarber said.

The day included hands-on instruction, lectures, skills stations, contests and games. In conjunction with the baseball clinic, the Kraft Heinz Company Foundation hosted a food drive where campers could bring nonperishable food items.