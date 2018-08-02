Ontarioville Road changes upset some Hanover Park residents

Hanover Park recently reduced the speed limit and weight restriction on a stretch of Ontarioville Road, but some residents say the changes will result in traffic problems. Courtesy of Hanover Park Police Department

A new lower speed limit and weight restriction approved for a stretch of Ontarioville Road in Hanover Park is facing an online backlash from some residents who complain the changes will lead to traffic problems.

The speed limit has been cut from 30 mph to 20 mph and total vehicle weight reduced from 80,000 pounds to 10,000 pounds on the stretch of road from Lake Street to the village's western boundary, including where it turns into Devon Avenue, police said. Business deliveries are exempt from the weight restrictions.

Deputy Police Chief Andrew Johnson said safety complaints from residents and business owners inspired the changes.

"This is to address visibility issues and safety," Johnson said. "We also want to encourage pedestrian and bike traffic."

The village board adopted the changes at a July 19 workshop, but they won't go into effect until Aug. 18, officials said. Electronic signs have been installed to alert residents.

Residents aired their opposition on the police department's Facebook update, with many citing increased traffic as the main concern.

Felicia Castiglione, who formerly lived on the street for about five years, said it was tough enough getting in and out of her driveway when traffic was moving at 30 mph.

"Now with it being slowed, coupled with bus traffic when the kids return to school, (traffic) will be horribly inconvenient," she said.

Residents said a similar speed limit drop on an S-curve on County Farm Road in 2015 has done little to reduce speeds.

"At first, cops were always vigilant," 36-year village resident Mike Barre said in an online message. "Now, I see cars like there's no tomorrow and not a single cop in sight, at anytime. So my question what's the point?"

However, police said the change has led to fewer accidents. After 18 S-curve crashes in 2015, including a fatality, police said the speed limit was reduced from 40 to 30 mph in December of that year.

"Since then, we experienced six crashes in 2016, five in 2017, and none so far in 2018. No fatal accidents have been reported since the speed limit reduction," Johnson said.

Construction on nearby Lake Street is another reason the changes were implemented, according to Public Works director T.J. Moore, who said safety would increase without the presence of so many trucks.

"With the construction on Lake Street now, trucks won't be able to cut through Ontarioville Street anymore," Moore said.