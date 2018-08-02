National Night Out celebrations in Bartlett Aug. 3
Updated 8/2/2018 12:57 PM
On Friday, Aug. 3, the Bartlett Police Department, Bartlett Park District and Bartlett Fire District will host their free National Night Out Family Fun Night at the Jim Jensen Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a free Family Pool Party at the Bartlett Aquatic Center from 8 to 10 p.m.
Residents will be able to enjoy the tethered RE/MAX hot air balloon (weather-permitting), Chicago Ninja Academy's kid-friendly obstacle course, The FireZone's fire safety activity center, face painting, a miniature train ride, build-a-kits, a speed pitch competition, popcorn, pizza, and bottled water.
The Twilight Skate Park Bash will also be held at the Bartlett Skate Park at 620 W. Stearns Road from 6 to 10 p.m.
