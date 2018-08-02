National Night Out celebrations in Bartlett Aug. 3

hello

On Friday, Aug. 3, the Bartlett Police Department, Bartlett Park District and Bartlett Fire District will host their free National Night Out Family Fun Night at the Jim Jensen Pavilion from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a free Family Pool Party at the Bartlett Aquatic Center from 8 to 10 p.m.

Residents will be able to enjoy the tethered RE/MAX hot air balloon (weather-permitting), Chicago Ninja Academy's kid-friendly obstacle course, The FireZone's fire safety activity center, face painting, a miniature train ride, build-a-kits, a speed pitch competition, popcorn, pizza, and bottled water.

The Twilight Skate Park Bash will also be held at the Bartlett Skate Park at 620 W. Stearns Road from 6 to 10 p.m.