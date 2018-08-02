 
Heading to Lollapalooza or Cubs game? Expect Metra delays

 
  • Expect delays on Metra trains if you head to Lollapalooza Thursday through Friday in Grant Park. The railroad is adding more trains and special passes.

It didn't take long for the one-two punch of Lollapalooza and a Cubs game to cause a number of delays on Metra trains Thursday.

The railroad is reporting packed trains on a number of lines including the BNSF, Union Pacific, and Milwaukee District North. In some cases cars were so full, trains ended up expressing to downtown, skipping some scheduled stops.

"Trains are crowded but not this is not unexpected as most of our lines operate hourly service at this time of day," Metra spokeswoman Meg Thomas-Reile said. "Additionally, many are not regular riders of Metra and can take longer to board, creating additional delays."

Metra is adding trains and cars to accommodate the thousands flocking to the music festival Thursday through Sunday.

"We are operating shadow trains (unscheduled extras) where possible to accommodate the crowds. The BNSF is operating scheduled extra inbound service throughout the event but is still experiencing crowding and some delays," Thomas-Reile added.

The Chicago Transit Authority is also adding trains and expanded bus service to bring commuters from Union Station and Ogilvie Transportation Center to Grant Park.

Buses serving Metra riders include No. 126 Jackson from Union Station and No. J14 Jeffery Jump from Ogilvie.

Metra is offering two-day passes for unlimited rides now through Sunday and the CTA is also selling passes. For information go to metrarail.com or transitchicago.com/lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, a march demanding action against gun violence in Chicago kicks off around 4 p.m. today at Belmont Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, and the Cubs play the San Diego Padres this evening.

"Most of the scheduled extra service for Thursday and Friday are, with the exception of the BNSF, evening outbound trains because unlike midday, everyone is going to try to leave at about the same time. Extra inbound service is scheduled throughout the weekend," Thomas-Reile said.

