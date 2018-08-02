Feder: The changing voices of morning drive on Chicago radio

Carl Grapentine retired last week after 46 years in radio -- including more than three decades on the air in Chicago. Courtesy of WFMT

If the radio voices that wake you up in the morning or keep you company on your way to work sound different lately, you're in good company, Robert Feder writes. At least 10 Chicago area radio stations have made notable changes in recent months to their morning-drive talent lineups. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.