Crash survivor from suburbs sues Aeroméxico
Updated 8/2/2018 8:37 PM
A suburban schoolteacher took Mexican airline Aeroméxico to court Thursday, just two days after he survived a jetliner crash that injured 49 people in the northern Mexican state of Durango.
A family vacation came to an abrupt ending for 43-year-old Northlake resident Nestor Martinez, who was on Flight 2431 en route to Mexico City when the aircraft crashed during an attempted takeoff.
Martinez's four-page lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County circuit court alleged the Mexico-based airline was negligent in improperly taking off during a heavy storm that included severe wind, rain and hail.
Representatives from Aeroméxico could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
