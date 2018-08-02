Crash survivor from suburbs sues Aeroméxico

hello

Red Cross and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, right, as airline workers, left, walk away from the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed in a field Tuesday near the airport in Durango, Mexico. Courtesy of Red Cross Durango communications office

A suburban schoolteacher took Mexican airline Aeroméxico to court Thursday, just two days after he survived a jetliner crash that injured 49 people in the northern Mexican state of Durango.

A family vacation came to an abrupt ending for 43-year-old Northlake resident Nestor Martinez, who was on Flight 2431 en route to Mexico City when the aircraft crashed during an attempted takeoff.

Martinez's four-page lawsuit filed Thursday in Cook County circuit court alleged the Mexico-based airline was negligent in improperly taking off during a heavy storm that included severe wind, rain and hail.

Representatives from Aeroméxico could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.

For the complete report, visit chicagosuntimes.com.