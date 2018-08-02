Attacker bites off part of museum worker's ear
Updated 8/2/2018 8:22 PM
A man bit off part of another man's ear during an attack in front of the School of the Art Institute on Thursday morning, according to Chicago police.
Around 6:45 a.m., a 51-year-old museum employee was standing on the sidewalk on the 100 block of South Michigan Avenue, pulling out his ID, when a man he didn't know walked up to him and asked if he had a light.
When the victim said he didn't, police said, the attacker punched him in the back of the head and bit his left ear.
Police released a description of the attacker: black man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighs around 140 pounds. He was wearing a big brown coat, a brown shirt and brown pants at the time.
