Warren Township man pleads not guilty to robbery, punching police dog

A Warren Township man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he stole money from a Mundelein man and punched a Lake County police dog while trying to escape.

Chester A. Biggs Jr., 39, of the 33000 block of North 2nd Avenue, pleaded not guilty to felony charges of robbery, battery to a peace officer, and theft for stealing money from the victim near the 31000 block of Route 45, authorities said.

If found guilty at trial Oct. 22, Biggs could be sentenced up to 7 years in prison, authorities said.

He's held in Lake County jail on $50,000 bail, authorities said.

A 25-year-old victim said Biggs approached him seeking money outside of a motel about 3 a.m. July 1, authorities said. When the victim provided some cash, Biggs snatched more money from the victim's hands and ran away, authorities said.

The victim called police, and Lake County sheriff's Deputy John Forlenza and his police dog partner, Dax, tracked Biggs to a backyard in a nearby residence, authorities said.

When Biggs ignored Forlenza's instructions, Forlenza released Dax, who bit Biggs in the leg an effort to apprehend him, authorities said. Biggs punched Dax before being taken into custody, authorities said.

Biggs was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment from the police dog bite, then to Lake County jail, authorities said.

He is due back in court Sept. 13, authorities said.