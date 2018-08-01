Schaumburg seeks Septemberfest Court members

hello

Schaumburg's Septemberfest Committee has started a new tradition of welcoming young men and young women into the Septemberfest Court.

The scholarship competition is open to all young men and women ages 17 to 20 who are residents of Schaumburg, involved in the community, and are incoming high school seniors or freshman in college.

Five individuals selected will each be awarded a $500 scholarship from the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America.

Winners of the scholarships will be present at all Septemberfest activities and wearing matching polo shirts from Saturday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 3.

Applications and more information are available at septemberfest.org. The application deadline is Aug. 3 and interviews will be Aug. 12.

For more information, contact Roxane Benvenuti at rbenvenuti@schaumburg.com, dial 311 in the village or call (847) 923-3605.