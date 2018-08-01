Rooney to speak at Rolling Meadows Chamber luncheon

State Sen. Tom Rooney will speak during a Rolling Meadows Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday, Aug. 8, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the chamber's office, 3601 W. Algonquin Road in Rolling Meadows.

At the "Lunch and Learn" event, Rooney is expected to discuss the fiscal year 2019 budget update and legislation affecting the Illinois business community.

Held on the third floor conference room, the event is free to attend. The deadline for registration is Monday, Aug. 6. Anyone interested in attending is urged to RSVP at office@rmchamber.org.