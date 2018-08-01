Prosecutors: Men gave Arlington Heights girls beer, sexually assaulted them

Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar, 21, of Arlington Heights was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, 21, of Arlington Heights was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Two 21-year-old men were ordered held on $1.5 million and $750,000 bond Wednesday on charges they sexually assaulted two girls Saturday in Arlington Heights.

Authorities say Mike Steven Motta-Saenz and Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar enticed the 12- and 13-year-old girls into an apartment the two men shared on the 0-100 block of N. Dryden Place, gave the girls beer and suggested they "chug it," then sexually assaulted them.

Motta-Saenz faces predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges. He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail.

Solis-Gaspar, who was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, was ordered held on $750,000.

Both are required to post the full cash amounts for release from jail, which Cook County Judge Marc Martin said was "necessary to protect the community"

The girls were riding their bicycles near the apartment building when the men approached them, authorities said.