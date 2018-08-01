Grayslake woman dies of traumatic injuries in Saturday crash

A Grayslake woman died from multiple traumatic injuries after a head-on crash last weekend, the Lake County coroner's office said Wednesday.

Katherine Lewis, 70, died after a juvenile driver crossed the centerline about 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 45 north of West Cottage Avenue in Warren Township, the sheriff's office said.

The juvenile suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2011 Kia Soul, driven by a Round Lake Beach juvenile, was traveling north when he crossed the double-yellow center lane divider and entered the southbound lane, according to the news release. The vehicle struck the southbound 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by Lewis.

Both drivers were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where Lewis died about 11 p.m.

Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said toxicology results are pending.