Des Plaines priest who survived plane crash: 'Do I consider this a miracle? Absolutely'

The director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines said he believes a miracle saved his life and the lives of the other 102 people on the commercial jetliner that crashed in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico.

"Do I consider this a miracle? Absolutely I have no doubt in my heart," the Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez told WBBM Newsradio Wednesday, a day after the crash of Aeromexico Flight 2431. "If the plane was any faster, it would have flipped. If the plane was any higher, the story would be different."

"I'm a priest who is serving at Our Lady of Guadalupe, and I certainly hope we hold miracles as part (of) our daily life," he told WBBM by phone from his hospital room in Durango. "It's extraordinary and I thank God every day for it. We didn't lose anyone and to me, that's the miracle. We didn't lose anyone and I thank God."

Sanchez went on to describe to WBBM the circumstances of the crash a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.

"It felt like we did take off," he said. "The plane did actually get off the ground. Then, I think it might have been a microburst that pushed the airplane back down because the plane came down. The landing gear buckled under the airplane."

After the violent landing, with fire and smoke billowing from the plane, the passengers and crew members fled amid pouring rain, darkness and mud.

"As you can imagine, it's a pretty frightening moment," Sanchez said of the ordeal.

The Rev. Manuel Padilla, vice rector of the Des Plaines shrine, said hardly any time passed between when he knew Sanchez was on the plane that had crashed and when he learned all aboard had survived.

"That can be a miracle," Padilla said. "We believe that God intervenes sometimes."

Sanchez called the shrine between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Padilla said.

"Yesterday we heard about the accident, and yesterday he called us from the hospital telling us about his condition," Padilla said Wednesday morning. "He's in good condition."

What wasn't known Wednesday is when Sanchez could be expected to leave the hospital and return to Des Plaines. He was scheduled to have surgery for multiple fractures to his arm in the late afternoon.

Sanchez had been celebrating his birthday with family and friends in the state of Durango, where his parents are originally from, and on his way to Mexico City when the crash occurred.

Sanchez questioned whether the plane should have taken off at all.

"When we started taxiing, I noticed it began to rain. I was in the front of the airplane; my seat was 1D," he told WBBM. "When the plane was about to begin its roll down the runway, I noticed the weather was far more strong. It began to rain and hail. I was wondering if the pilot was willing to call off the takeoff."

He said there were about 15 people from the Chicago area in his traveling party.

The shrine scheduled a Mass of Thanksgiving for Sanchez and the other passengers and crew for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Of the 103 people on the plane, 49 required some hospitalization, according to a tweet by Durango Gov. Jose Aispuro. Some left the plane under their own power, he said.

Sanchez was born in Chicago and attended the University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein. He was ordained into the priesthood in 1995 and had been pastor of St. Bede the Venerable Parish in Chicago before being named rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 2016.

The Archdiocese of Chicago issued a statement Tuesday saying Sanchez sustained some injuries, "but we are grateful to learn he is alert and resting. We pray for Fr. Sanchez and everyone affected by this plane crash."

A passenger from Joliet named Anabel Estrada was also on the plane, ABC 7 reported. She said the plane hit the ground twice during the crash and the second impact was stronger. She hit her head on the ceiling. That's when she saw flames in the cabin in front of her.