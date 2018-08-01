Des Plaines priest among 9 area passengers on Aeromexico plane that crashed

In all, nine people from the Chicago area were on the Aeromexico plane that crashed during a storm Tuesday afternoon in Mexico, ABC 7 reported today.

The local passengers include the Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the director of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines. All of the 103 Aeromexico passengers survived the crash in the northern state of Durango, authorities said.

In total, 49 people had to be hospitalized, including four from the Chicago area, most with minor injuries, according to the ABC 7 report.

The flight was taking off from an airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango when it crashed in a field a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.

Sanchez had been visiting family in Durango at the time. He broke his arm and is being treated at a hospital, authorities said.

The Archdiocese of Chicago issued a statement saying Sanchez sustained some injuries "but we are grateful to learn he is alert and resting. We pray for Fr. Sanchez and everyone affected by this plane crash."

In this photo released by Red Cross Durango communications office, Red Cross workers and rescue workers carry an injured person on a stretcher, right, as airline workers, left, walk away from the site where an Aeromexico airliner crashed in a field near the airport in Durango, Mexico, Tuesday, July 31, 2018. The jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames. - (Red Cross Durango via AP)

A passenger from Joliet named Anabel Estrada was also on board, ABC 7 reported. She said the plane hit the ground twice during the crash and the second impact was stronger. She hit her head on the ceiling. That's when she saw flames in the cabin in front of her.