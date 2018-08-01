10 years in prison for Aurora man for child sex assault

An Aurora man accused of sexually assaulting two girls he knew -- one over an eight-year span -- has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Inocente Delgado, 79, of the 500 block of Binder Street, was arrested in May 2017 and charged with five counts of predatory sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, all of which are felonies.

Delgado is accused of committing the crimes from May 2008 to May 2016. While he was being held at the Kane County jail, prosecutors said in court filings, more victims came forward to reports assaults and abuse, and Delgado was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child younger than 13 dating from October 1989.

If convicted of the most severe charges in the case from 2007 to 2015, Delgado faced between 30 years and 150 years in prison; the 1989 case had a top punishment of seven years in prison.

In the plea agreement, Delgado admitted to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault in exchange for prosecutors dismissing the most severe charges.

The 1989 case against Delgado was dismissed as part of the plea on Monday, which was accepted by Judge John Barsanti. Delgado was due in court Thursday for a routine status hearing on both cases, records show.

Prosecutors said Delgado sexually assaulted and abused the girl while she was younger than 13.

Under state law, he must serve 85 percent of his 10-year prison term and register as a sex offender for life. Delgado gets credit for 447 days served at the jail while the cases were pending.