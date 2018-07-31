Warrenville throws party before summer break ends

Summer Daze in Warrenville is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4, near the intersection of Butterfield and Batavia roads. Daily Herald file photo

Summer Daze in Warrenville will include a Saturday car show expected to draw more than 100 vehicles competing for awards. Daily Herald file photo

With summer vacation coming to an end, Warrenville is having one last celebration before the start of school.

The city's annual Summer Daze festival returns Friday and Saturday, Aug. 3 and 4, near the intersection of Butterfield and Batavia roads. The two-day festival will include concerts, food and a car show. Admission is free.

"It's a community fest that draws a lot of people from Warrenville," said Tim Reinbold, executive director of the park district, which is one of the festival's sponsors.

"It's an opportunity for people to come out and see their neighbors and friends. I think everybody looks forward to it each year."

The 41st annual bash opens at 5 p.m. Friday with live music, business booths, a beer tent and food vendors selling festival favorites, including pizza, hot dogs, ice cream, nachos and cotton candy.

Live music on the main stage begins at 5 p.m. Friday when Shout Section performs big band music.

Friday night's main stage music continues at 7 p.m. when Cowboy Jukebox, a country music act, performs. Tributosaurus is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m.

In addition to a lineup of bands representing various genres of music, Reinbold said there will be entertainment for kids.

For a $10 fee, children will be able to enjoy inflatable rides, video games and movie nights at the Warrenville Community Building. The film "Zootopia" will be shown 8 p.m. Friday and "Big Hero 6" is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday.

"The parents can drop their kids off for a movie," Reinbold said. "Then they can go, enjoy the fest, and pick up their children after the move is over."

On Saturday morning, events start early with the Warrenville Car Show, which is hosted and sponsored by Countryside Customs.

The car show begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude with a 3:30 p.m. awards announcement. Awards will be give out in 23 classes, including custom motorcycle and street rod.

"We usually get 100-plus cars that come out for it every year," Reinbold said. "As long as the weather is good, we draw really well for that."

Five musical acts are slated to perform throughout the day Saturday, including Mariachi Ameca at 2 p.m., children's entertainer Miss Liz at 3:30 p.m. and Planet Groove at 5 p.m.

The Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m., and Libido Funk Circus will headline the main stage starting at 9 p.m.

Reinbold said Libido Funk Circus is returning to Summer Daze for a second consecutive year. "They played on Friday night last year and drew in a big crowd," he said.

The list of Summer Daze sponsors includes the city of Warrenville and the Western DuPage Chamber of Commerce. The city contributes tourism funding, which covers part of the festival's total cost.