Two Arlington Heights men charged with sexually assaulting two girls, 12 and 13

Two Arlington Heights men lured two girls, 12 and 13, into their apartment before sexually assaulting them on Saturday, according to police authorities.

Mike Steven Motta-Saenz, 21, was charged with one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Juan Jair Solis-Gaspar, 21, was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The juvenile victims were riding bicycles near the apartment in the 0-100 block N. Dryden Place shared by the two men, according to a news release issued by Arlington Heights Police late Tuesday night.

Motta-Saenz and Solis-Gaspar enticed the girls to enter their apartment, plied them with alcohol and sexually assaulted them, authorities said.

The girls told their respective parents what happened. They received a medical examination and were interviewed at the Cook County Children's Advocacy Center in Hoffman Estates.

Arlington Heights police got a search warrant for the apartment and collected evidence from the scene. Both men were arrested and admitted their involvement in the criminal act, according to the news release.

Motta-Saenz and Solis-Gaspar will each appear in bond court Wednesday at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.