Rauner signs amendment so cops can finally get lifesaving EpiPens

hello

Shelly LeGere has been pushing for police officers to be equipped with EpiPens since her 13-year-old daughter, Annie, died from an allergic reaction in 2015.

On Tuesday, the Elmhurst mom's efforts received a boost when Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an amendment extending legal immunities to doctors who prescribe the lifesaving devices to police officers in Illinois.

"I'm just forever grateful," Shelly LeGere said after Rauner signed the legislation at Elmhurst City Hall. "It seems like it's been a really long time."

The Annie LeGere Law, which took effect in January 2017, authorizes police throughout the state to administer EpiPens during allergy-related emergencies and waives liability for the officers and their municipalities.

But because the law didn't specifically waive liability for the doctors who write prescriptions for the devices, only one department -- the DuPage County sheriff's office -- is known to use them.

So state Sen. Chris Nybo of Elmhurst sponsored the amendment to extend legal immunities to doctors.

"Now we can move forward" Shelly LeGere said. "Elmhurst can carry. The whole state of Illinois can carry if they want. My job is to go to those municipalities and spread the word and offer my assistance."

The effort to equip officers with EpiPens came after Shelly LeGere's 13-year-old daughter, Annie, died on Aug. 26, 2015, from an allergic reaction while at a sleepover.

Police arrived before paramedics but weren't equipped to deal with Annie's medical issues. By the time paramedics reached the scene and rushed Annie to the hospital, precious minutes were lost and she died a week later.

The Annie LeGere Law was signed by Rauner on Aug. 5, 2016. At the time, no one anticipated the liability issue.

Shelly LeGere started the Annie LeGere Foundation, AmazingAnnie.org, to promote allergy awareness and research and supports training first responders and school staff members in the use of EpiPens.

Nybo thanked the LeGere family and Shelly LeGere for her efforts.

"Shelly has turned the tragedy of losing a child into the triumph of saving lives of others," said Nybo, adding that countless lives will be saved in the future.